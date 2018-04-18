Why do you run? Cleveland Marathoners share inspirational stories

"I started packing on pounds like you wouldn't believe. I went from 210 to about 240. I started to develop gout, I had Achilles problems and plantar fictitious," West said. (Source WOIO)

These days, running miles around his neighborhood with his dog, Duke, is routine for Lloyd West,

A few years ago West never imagined he'd lead a healthy and active life, like he does today.

"I literally would sit in the garage, listen to the Tribe game, have a couple beers, cut the grass and that was my life. If you're not doing anything, you're just going to pack on pounds and you're just going to get very unhealthy," said West.

West said it all started when he badly hurt himself playing baseball and made excuses for years. Seven knee surgeries later, he wasn't happy with how he was living his life.

"I was a walking wasteland, really," he said.

After watching his close friend go through a health scare, West decided to start taking better care of himself. He quit chewing tobacco and drinking beer, but he ran into new obstacles.

"I started packing on pounds like you wouldn't believe. I went from 210 to about 240. I started to develop gout, I had Achilles problems and plantar fictitious," West said.

West started watching what he ate and got moving. Walking turned into jogging, which turned into running.

"It's great therapy. I think about my family, I think about my dogs, I think about work. Just what I need to do to be a better man and a better person," he said.

West said the weight started falling off and he was hooked. He set his goals even higher and told his wife.

"I do everything to this grand effect. I said, you know what, I'm going to do the Cleveland Marathon and I'm going to do the full thing," he said.

West said he can't wait for the moment he crosses the Cleveland Marathon finish line.

"I'm going to get in trouble for saying this, but I don't even think my wedding day was quite this emotional. Like that raw emotion of, oh my gosh, we did something that grand together," he said.

