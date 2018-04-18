LeBron raining down jams in Game 2 against Pacers

Check out these nasty jams from 2-3.
LeBron flies for the breakaway dunk. pic.twitter.com/sOXoZb15DT— RealGM (@RealGM) April 19, 2018
LeBron has 29 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists as they break for halftime.
He came out aggressive from the very beginning, dropping 20 alone in the first quarter.
LeBron fires from 3!— NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018
LBJ scores the first 16 for @cavs and CLE leads 19-3 in Q1!#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/acl2ZOOxUW
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.