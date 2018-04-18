Cavs bounce back in Game 2, take down Pacers 100-97

The Indiana Pacers woke up a sleeping giant.

The Cavaliers had a rude awakening in game 1 when they played the Indiana Pacers.

Fans were nervous going into game 2 but LeBron put all that anxiety to bed, EARLY.

LeBron fires from 3!



LBJ scores the first 16 for @cavs and CLE leads 19-3 in Q1!#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/acl2ZOOxUW — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018

The Cavs came out firing on all cylinders. LeBron scored 20 in the first quarter and facilitated the ball from there.

He finished with 46 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

The energy for this game was through the roof. A ton of big plays (like this block) had fans on their feet.

But as much as things went well, the game still was close. - With 4:10 left in the game the Cavaliers only led by two possessions.

A few clutch shots and steady play from the bench tied the series for Cleveland.

We take on the Indiana Pacers at their place Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

