Cavs bounce back in Game 2, take down Pacers 100-97

The Indiana Pacers woke up a sleeping giant.
The Cavaliers had a rude awakening in game 1 when they played the Indiana Pacers.
Fans were nervous going into game 2 but LeBron put all that anxiety to bed, EARLY.
LeBron fires from 3!— NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018
LBJ scores the first 16 for @cavs and CLE leads 19-3 in Q1!#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/acl2ZOOxUW
The Cavs came out firing on all cylinders. LeBron scored 20 in the first quarter and facilitated the ball from there.
He finished with 46 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.
The energy for this game was through the roof. A ton of big plays (like this block) had fans on their feet.
Larry Nance Jr. goes up high for the SWAT!#WhateverItTakes 36 | #Pacers 25— NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2018
??: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/nVPmY8Fxkz
But as much as things went well, the game still was close. - With 4:10 left in the game the Cavaliers only led by two possessions.
A few clutch shots and steady play from the bench tied the series for Cleveland.
We take on the Indiana Pacers at their place Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
