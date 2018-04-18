Cavs bounce back in Game 2, take down Pacers 100-97 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs bounce back in Game 2, take down Pacers 100-97

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
#WHATEVERITTAKES

The Indiana Pacers woke up a sleeping giant. 

The Cavaliers had a rude awakening in game 1 when they played the Indiana Pacers.

Fans were nervous going into game 2 but LeBron put all that anxiety to bed, EARLY.

The Cavs came out firing on all cylinders. LeBron scored 20 in the first quarter and facilitated the ball from there. 

He finished with 46 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

The energy for this game was through the roof. A ton of big plays (like this block) had fans on their feet. 

But as much as things went well, the game still was close. - With 4:10 left in the game the Cavaliers only led by two possessions. 

A few clutch shots and steady play from the bench tied the series for Cleveland. 

We take on the Indiana Pacers at their place Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. 

