Northeast Ohioans pour into Canton's National First Ladies Library to say farewell

When it was announced that Former First Lady Barbara Bush had passed away, the First Ladies National Historic website was inundated beyond anyone's expectations.

“Actually, our server went down on our website last night cause we were getting so many hits,” said museum CEO Jenn Highfield CEO,

The museum has been in Canton for nearly 20 years and the death of the iconic Mrs. Bush had visitors wanting to know more about the woman with white hair.

“We have been so very busy today. The library has had more than double the visitors,” she added.

Visitors who all wanted to feel closer to the former first lady.

“When she was out she always scooped up the little children and swept them into her lap, sometimes kissing them on the cheek,” said Highfield.



Barbara was here when they opened the museum, and now this is the place where we can remember the feisty first lady and all she did for Americans.

Highfield says people coming to the museum want to know her work.

“The rejuvenation of her interests and causes perhaps a lot of people are going to remember things she wanted to be known for literacy working with everyday people really.”

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

