Larry Nance Jr. is speechless after Game 2

The Cavaliers came out with some passion in Game 2.
The entire team fed off the energy of LeBron James who scored 20 points in the first quarter alone.
Larry Nance Jr. is new to this whole playoff thing, and like many of us watching...he's still in awe.
Larry Nance is at a loss for words over LeBron's 46 point performance.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 19, 2018
He goes on to say, that the playoff atmosphere at the Q is like "basketball on steroids". ??#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/pVlgRpdBfG
Here's to more memories
The Cavs will play the Indiana Pacers at their house Friday night.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.