Larry Nance Jr. is speechless after Game 2

The Cavaliers came out with some passion in Game 2.

The entire team fed off the energy of LeBron James who scored 20 points in the first quarter alone.

Larry Nance Jr. is new to this whole playoff thing, and like many of us watching...he's still in awe.

Larry Nance is at a loss for words over LeBron's 46 point performance.



He goes on to say, that the playoff atmosphere at the Q is like "basketball on steroids". ??#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/pVlgRpdBfG — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 19, 2018

Here's to more memories

The Cavs will play the Indiana Pacers at their house Friday night.

