Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine & warmth before we battle more rain

Sunny and warmer Monday.

More sunshine on tap for Monday and a south breeze that sets-up after the morning commute should quickly warm everyone into the 60s. Monday will be a day to try to get outside...a few degrees warmer and sunshine from end to end. Some places could see 70°. Clouds will thicken up Monday evening and we'll see some rain showers making their into town from the south. Tuesday is calling for scattered rain showers. And Wednesday we've got rain showers around. Next sunny day is Thursday but we're talking temps back in the mid-upper 50s. Not a lot of rain with this system maybe up to 3/4" is possible. Next weekend is looking nice: Saturday mid-50s & Sunday Low-60s with sunshine.