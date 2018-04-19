LeBron James offers emotional condolences after hearing Gregg Popovich's wife dies

Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died Wednesday after battling a lengthy illness.

Erin, 67, and Gregg were married for more than 40 years, according to a team announcement.

With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier today. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren.

LeBron James, who developed a relationship with the Spurs coach throughout his playing career, was told about Erin's passing after Wednesday night's Game 2 win in Cleveland.

"That's such a tragedy and, you know, my best wishes goes out to Pop and his family," a choked up James said. He added, "The NBA family, we all stick together. I know we compete every night, but something like this happens, it puts everything into perspective."

James shared an additional video after the game, expressing more condolences to the Spurs coach and family, and addressed whether he was blind-sided by the post-game question.

"Once I started talking about it, once we were on air, actually my emotions kind of took over," James said.

.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of Gregg Popovich, sets record straight on reporter’s question. pic.twitter.com/VCsFuEtFVU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 19, 2018

