2 victims in serious condition after being pulled from mangled car crash

Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were inside a vehicle involved in a car crash on Cleveland's west side.

According to Cleveland police, officers and paramedics responded to Denison Avenue between West 36th Street and West 32nd Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. for the crash.

Cleveland EMS transported a male and a female to MetroHealth Hospital. They were both listed in serious condition, according to Cleveland paramedics.

Accident investigators are still determining the circumstances leading up to the crash.

As of 5 a.m., Denison Avenue remained closed.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.