3-alarm fire damages historic church in downtown Akron

An overnight fire heavily damaged a historic Akron church that dates back to the 19th century.

According to the Akron Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 300 block of East Market Street Wednesday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. The fire was initially reported by an Akron paramedic who was leaving Akron City Hospital.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from a window. Because of the severity, the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

PHOTOS: The Akron Fire Department battled a church fire early Thursday morning. The church has reportedly been vacant for years. #ksupj pic.twitter.com/VyFMvbGNxv — Nate Manley (@bearmanley23) April 19, 2018

The Akron Fire Department said firefighters are expected to stay on scene throughout the day Thursday with road closures surrounding the property, which is owned by the University of Akron.

Construction for the church, formerly known as St. Paul's Episcopal Church, started in 1885.

