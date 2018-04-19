Exchange your child's old car seat for a voucher to get a new one at Target

Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.

A 20 percent discount coupon will be provided in exchange for the old car seat, no matter if it's covered in spit-up or diaper accidents. Just bring the old car seat to Target's Guest Services counter and pick up you coupon voucher.

Guests can get one coupon per seat dropped off. The vouchers are available through May 19.

Target's car seat trade-in event begins Sunday and runs through May 5.

The event is a partnership between Target and Waste Management, who will then recycle and car seats and convert them into plastic buckets, construction materials, and other goods.

Since the event started in 2016, 176,000 car seats have been collected and recycled into new products.

