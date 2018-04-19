Starbucks coffee coupon for people of 'African-American heritage' is fake

In the midst of controversy surrounding racial discrimination, Starbucks is now dealing with a fake coupon offering free coffee to African-Americans.

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

The fake "Let's Talk Coupon" says "We're Sorry," and appears to be giving away a free drink to anyone of African-American descent.

We know we can do better. Starbucks values all people of color and we are working on employee sensitivity training. The best dialogue starts over a cup of coffee and we'd like to buy you one.

The coffee chain said the coupon is in no way affiliated with Starbucks, according to Business Insider.

The company said Starbucks stores across the country will close on May 29 for racial-bias training.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.