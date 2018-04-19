Man arrested for making threatening phone calls to University Heights synagogue

University Heights police have arrested a 23-year-old man for making threatening calls to a University Heights Jewish center and its president.

According to the University Heights police, Abdulrahman Abukhalil is facing two counts of telephone harassment.

The University Heights prosecutor says Abukhalil left messages at the Heights Jewish Center Synagogue and on the cellphone of the synagogue's president, saying "All Jews must die" and "Burn the Jews."

The Heights Jewish Center Synagogue received similar hateful messages earlier this year in January.

Cleveland area Jewish synagogues receive anti-Semitic voicemails

A past statement from Rabbi Raphael Davidovich and the center's president, Rob Altshuler, said they will focus on safety and security at the center.

We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety and security of our community and will keep you updated as to any significant developments."

An initial court date for Abukhalil has not yet been set.

