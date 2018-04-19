Downtown Cleveland crime: Where and when is it happening?

Coming to downtown Cleveland for a baseball or basketball game? Heading to a show or night out on the town? You need to beware of what’s in your vehicle when you walk away for the night.

Cleveland 19 News is taking a deeper look at downtown crime.

So far this year, there have been at least 193 cases of criminal damaging reported by residents and visitors. This includes vandalism, theft and property damage. Mostly to vehicles.

We've broken down the data.

January saw the most cases with 65 police reports filed and at least 40 cases reported every month since then.

As we reported last weekend, vehicle vandalism are on the rise. Take a look at what we’ve found:

What time of day are these crimes happening?

Crime data analysis provided by the City of Cleveland shows spikes around Noon and again at 8 p.m.

What day(s) of the week is your property most at risk?

Thursday and Fridays appear to be the most targeted days on average.

Where is this happening the most downtown?

Look at the crime map provided by Cleveland Police. The incidents are spread all over town, and there really isn’t a heavily targeted area.

What can I do If I live or want to visit downtown Cleveland?

Put your junk in your trunk, park in a well-lit area, and try to park where a parking attendant is on duty around the clock.

How can I easily find parking if I am visiting downtown?

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance makes it easy for visitors to locate the best parking for wherever you want to go. Click here to enter the area you want to park in, and the best results will pop up.

