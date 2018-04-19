Missing Fairview Park woman found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing Fairview Park woman found safe

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) -

Fairview Park police say a woman missing since Monday has been found safe.

According to the Fairview Park Police Department, Sharon Gullette, 51, left her Spencer Lane home on April 16. 

She was located on Thursday afternoon and officers say she is now being treated at a local hospital.

Sharon has been battling addiction and depression in the past few years, police say.

