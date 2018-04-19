Like father, like sons: Lebron James' boys play basketball just like their dad (watch)

Athleticism and basketball skills must have been inherited in the genes, because LeBron James' two sons can play!

King James was in attendance at the Rubber City Classic, where his sons Bronny and Bryce played for their North Coast Blue Chip teams in a tournament against older competition.

LeBron James Jr., or Bronny, is in seventh grade. Bryce Maximus is a fifth-grader. Both can apparently shoot the three-pointer, and Bronny's defense was reminiscent of his father's.

Since watching his kids play, LeBron has gone "zero dark thirty" from social media for the duration of the Cleveland Cavaliers run in the NBA Playoffs.

