Cleveland police looking for man wanted for murdering mom of seven

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Police are looking for a 62-year-old man wanted for murdering his live-in girlfriend.

Officers say Lowell Harris shot and killed Holly Watkins, 57.

Family members found Watkins dead on the bedroom floor of her Emery Avenue home Tuesday.

Police say Watkins had been shot in the neck.

Watkins leaves behind seven children.

Harris is charged with murder.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Cleveland police.

