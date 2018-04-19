Jason Aldean scheduled to perform at Blossom Music Center this summer

Jason Aldean will perform at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls this summer. (Source Varnell Enterprises)

Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour includes special guests:

Luke Combs

Lauren Alaina

Dee Jay Silver

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 20.

You can buy tickets at LiveNation.com or ticketmaster.com or you can call 1-800-745-3000.

Aldean is making one other stop in Ohio, he will perform in Cincinnati on Sept. 13.

