Vermilion police arrest bank robbery suspect

Police officers arrest a bank robbery suspect shortly after the crime happened.

Vermilion police say the Huntington Bank on Liberty Avenue on Liberty Avenue was robbed on April 16.

Ptl. Sean Bailey saw the suspect and took him into custody with Det. Steve Davis and Sgt. Gordon Adams.

Michael Henry Barrett,65, is now charged with robbery and at the Lorain County Jail.

Officers say Barrett has arrested the day before the bank robbery for theft and disorderly conduct/intoxication.

