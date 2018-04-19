Barrio Tacos adds more items to the menu

Barrio Tacos announced more items have been added to the menu. (Source Barrio)

Barrio Tacos announced this week more items have been added to the menu.

A new bombshell tortilla : flour soft, corn hard, queso, crumbled bacon

New protein options include: Braised Short Rib Chilli Spiced Ground Sirloin Spice Rubbed Chicken Jalapeno Lime Shrimp Pan Seared Portobellos

New toppings include Caramelized Onions and Poblanos Pico De Gallo Napa Slaw with chimichurri aioli

Crack Sauce (spicy house made ranch)

Pickled Jalapenos as a side

The new menu announcement was a hit, one of the social media posts from Barrio had more than 2,000 shares and 2,000 likes.

Barrio has also made a new catering menu.