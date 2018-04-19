Barrio Tacos adds more items to the menu - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Barrio Tacos adds more items to the menu

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Barrio Tacos announced this week more items have been added to the menu.

  • A new bombshell tortilla : flour soft, corn hard, queso, crumbled bacon
  • New protein options include:
    • Braised Short Rib
    • Chilli Spiced Ground Sirloin
    • Spice Rubbed Chicken
    • Jalapeno Lime Shrimp
    • Pan Seared Portobellos
  • New toppings include
    • Caramelized Onions and Poblanos
    • Pico De Gallo
    • Napa Slaw with chimichurri aioli
  • Crack Sauce (spicy house made ranch)
  • Pickled Jalapenos as a side

The new menu announcement was a hit, one of the social media posts from Barrio had more than 2,000 shares and 2,000 likes.

Barrio has also made a new catering menu.

