Toy gun lands 10-year-old in the back of police car

A Twinsburg mom wants answers after she said police brought her 10-year-old son home from school.

Lisa Fuentes said her son, Keelin Fuentes, forgot he had two airsoft pistols from a weekend getaway inside his backpack. He took them to school Monday.

"He removed the guns from his backpack, put them where they should be, and went to school the next day," she said.

Fuentes said a parent called the school, Dodge Intermediate and told them about the guns.

"Because somebody called on the tipline that he had guns at school, the police were there to interrogate him," she said.

Fuentes said the next day police were called to the school and questioned her son. The mother said the school administrators did notify her about what was going on and asked if she wanted to pick her son up from school.

She said yes, but by that time police were in her driveway with her son. She said he's traumatized and doesn't want to go back to school.

"I really don't want to, but I have to," he said.

The school suspended the fifth grader for ten days.

The family appealed the decision, but was informed Friday their appeal was rejected. An expulsion hearing for the fifth grader is set for Tuesday.

"I'm also concerned that if this expulsion takes place, he has a record for life that could potentially impact the opportunities he has for college or for work, and it just doesn't seem to align with the act that took place," said Lisa Fuentes.

Cleveland 19 News contacted Superintendent Kathi Powers, who told us she could not comment on student disciplinary issues, and said the school system was following the guidelines in its handbook.

Twinsburg Police did not respond to requests for comment.

Cleveland 19 News is getting updates on this story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.