Richfield Police Officer arrested for OVI

A Richfield Police Officer was arrested for OVI on April 19.

The Richfield Police Department said Officer John Hetzel was arrested on Thursday morning for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol by the Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police said Officer Hetzel has been with the department since 2015.

He has been placed on restricted duty until such time as the case is adjudicated, according to police.

The police department said any departmental disciplinary action will be addressed after resolution of the pending court case.

