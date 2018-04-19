Akron police searching for man after bank robbery

The suspect fled the seen shortly after. (Source: Akron PD)

The suspect demanded $8,000 in cash. (Source: Akron PD)

On April 18, a bank robbery took place in Akron, Ohio.

According to police, around 3 p.m. a man entered the PNC Bank, located at 1 Cascade Plaza and handed the teller a note demanding $8,000 in cash.

The suspect is described as a 40-45 year old black male with a mustache.

Height between 5'11"- 6'0" and weight between 180-200 pounds.

During the incident the man was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, blue jeans, a black jacket, and black gloves.

At this time police are still under investigation, and encourage those with information to contact the department.

