Akron police searching for man after bank robbery - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron police searching for man after bank robbery

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The suspect demanded $8,000 in cash. (Source: Akron PD) The suspect demanded $8,000 in cash. (Source: Akron PD)
The suspect fled the seen shortly after. (Source: Akron PD) The suspect fled the seen shortly after. (Source: Akron PD)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

On April 18, a bank robbery took place in Akron, Ohio.

According to police, around 3 p.m. a man entered the PNC Bank, located at 1 Cascade Plaza and handed the teller a note demanding $8,000 in cash. 

The suspect is described as a 40-45 year old black male with a mustache.

Height between 5'11"- 6'0" and weight between 180-200 pounds.

During the incident the man was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, blue jeans, a black jacket, and black gloves.

At this time police are still under investigation, and encourage those with information to contact the department. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly