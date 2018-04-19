Ohio woman saves toddler dangling from porch gutter

A woman is being credited with saving a toddler who was dangling from a porch roof. (Source Sandusky Police)

Jill Harper was driving along Mills Street in Sandusky just after 4 p.m. on Sunday when she saw a toddler hanging from a roof.

Harper stopped in the street and ran up to the 18-month-old boy hanging from the porch gutter.

According to the police report, Harper told the child to let go and she would catch him. She could not reach him from the porch steps.

Next, Harper said she tried banging on the house doors to get someone’s attention. The child fell into her arm. She was able to grab a hold of one of his ankles in midair and prevented him from hitting the ground.

"We both kind of went down and I thought he was going to hit his head on the concrete steps. He came up and he kind of grabbed me and I just grabbed him and I thought, 'Oh my God, I caught him.'"

Harper returned the baby to a woman who was in the house and left.

The child was currently being cared for by his mother’s cousin, who has custody of the toddler through Summit County Children Services.

The caregiver said the child must have slipped through the gate and crawled out a window that was slightly cracked while she was in the restroom. The caregiver also stated that her husband was in the process of fixing the window so the child could not crawl out of it.

There were two other children in the house at the time of the incident, ages 9 and 10.

The Sandusky Fire Department checked the toddler out who appeared to have no signs of injury. The caregiver signed a refusal form saying she did not want him transported to the hospital.

The Sandusky Police Department said they are "extremely grateful to these citizens who stepped in and took action.

Oftentimes in society people do not want to get involved but when a situation as this unfolds it is critical that citizens step forward and become heroes. If not for the lady who caught the young child this situation could have ended much worse.

The child protective agency was notified.

