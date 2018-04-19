Crossing closed after man hit by train in Olmsted Falls

A 34-year-old man is dead after being by a train in Olmsted Falls.

The Olmsted Falls Police Department said this happened at the West Road and Lindbergh crossing.

Police said around 11:12 a.m. dispatchers received a call about the incident around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the train conductor reported the train was traveling under 50 miles per hour.

The following departments involved in the investigation:

Cuyahoga County Coroner

CSX Railroad

Olmsted Falls Police

The National Transportation Safety Board

The crossing will be closed for several hours.

The Olmsted Falls police chief tells Cleveland 19 this is believed to be a suicide.