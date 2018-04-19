Browns GM John Dorsey wants Cleveland to trust the process

GM John Dorsey is confident Browns staff will make the right decision on Draft Day. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns are in a prime spot to change the dynamic of its organization.

The Browns have a lot of power in the upcoming NFL Draft with the first and fourth picks at their disposal.

On April 19, GM John Dorsey spoke with the media to talk about the team's plans for next week.

Dorsey was careful with his answers but said the team is still evaluating their options day by day.

The Draft is 7 days away and they intend to utilize every last one of them.

You can watch the entire press conference here:

LIVE: GM John Dorsey’s pre-draft press conference https://t.co/ZvUjRdSApU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 19, 2018

The NFL Draft is set to take place in Dallas, Texas on April 26.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.