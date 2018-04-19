Cleveland Police: Man critical after shot and robbed near East 36th Street

The Cleveland Police Department said a man was shot and robbed near East 36th Street in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Police Department said a man was shot and robbed near East 36th Street in Cleveland.

Police said the victim was being followed.

Investigators said when the man confronted the suspect, the suspect shot him and took his phone.

Authorities said the victim is in surgery at MetroHealth.

At this time we do not have the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.