We're not Facebook's customers, we're the product — like it, or leave it (Editorial)

Whoever once said, “The best things in life are free” never tried to score tickets to a Cavs playoff game, enjoy a great meal in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, or see a show like "Hamilton" at Playhouse Square.

That’s because quality entertainment usually means a price for admission, which includes the world’s best known social media network—Facebook.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was dragged in front of a senate hearing regarding the data mining of millions of it’s users for political purposes.

Many were outraged that Zuckerberg escaped the hearings relatively unscathed. But why?

Facebook is a private business venture that, yes, makes money when you spend your time there. Heck, these days, most Facebook feeds are filled with politically charged posts. It doesn’t exactly take a secret plot to really know what people are thinking.

It’s a trade-off you make: you don’t pay to be on social media, and they have to make money some way.

Listen, all of us aren’t Facebook’s customers, we’re Facebook’s product.

They sell our likes and dislikes to other companies who use that info for a lot of reasons – some great, some good, some not so good.

If you use the world’s most popular social media entity to post family photos, watch videos from around the world, or play Candy Crush Saga, well, someone is watching.

It’s their prerogative to chart your moves, and it’s yours to spend your time elsewhere.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.