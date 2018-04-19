Twinsburg High School student charged with inducing panic after alleged threat

Twinsburg City School District Superintendent Kathi Powers sent a letter to parents stating a student was charged for allegedly making a threat at the city's high school.

After a call was made to police and the situation was investigated, the student was transported to the Solon Police Department.

The school district reported the incident occurred on Friday, but the letter didn't address the specifics of what transpired.

He will be charged with inducing panic.

The school district reminded students, staff and parents over the importance of "See Something, Say Something."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.