Cleveland's own Kid Cudi teaming up with Kanye to release joint album

Kid Cudi pictured with Kanye West during the Yeezus tour in 2017.
Cleveland native Kid Cudi is setting fire to speakers all summer long.
According to a series of tweets, "Mr. Rager" will be teaming up with good friend Kanye West for an album set to release on June 8.
The project will be titled "Kids See Ghost" and fans are already losing their minds.
This will be the first time the two collaborate on a project since their feud late last year.
