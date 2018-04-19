Cleveland's own Kid Cudi teaming up with Kanye to release joint album

Kid Cudi pictured with Kanye West during the Yeezus tour in 2017. (Source: Youtube)

Cleveland native Kid Cudi is setting fire to speakers all summer long.

According to a series of tweets, "Mr. Rager" will be teaming up with good friend Kanye West for an album set to release on June 8.

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

The project will be titled "Kids See Ghost" and fans are already losing their minds.

"Kids See Ghosts"



Track 1: 0:03 out of 4:25 minutes.



*cudi hums* pic.twitter.com/yBAmD3La16 — little buddy (@__LittleBuddy) April 19, 2018

Everytime Cudi harmonizes over a Kanye beat, an angel grows wings.



FACTS. — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 19, 2018

This will be the first time the two collaborate on a project since their feud late last year.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.