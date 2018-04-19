US Marine Joshua Bowers' mother desperate to find her son's killer

Private Joshua Bowers was murdered in Cleveland in March following a concert at the Grog Shop. (Source: WOIO)

A mother is pleading for help finding whoever killed her son, Joshua Bowers, during a trip to Cleveland.

Last month, Private Bowers crashed his car into a building after someone shot him multiple times.

There have been no arrests and few clues.

His mother, Dawn Macaluso, is speaking out, hoping someone comes forward.

"I just wonder every day how I'm gonna get through. Just trying to imagine the next six months without him and it's terrible," she said.

Joshua Bowers was murdered March 15. He was 27 years old.

"Beautiful person, most positive, happy-go-lucky, just everybody, friendly to everybody," she said, describing him.

Police say Bowers was shot multiple times before crashing his truck into a building at East 22nd Street and Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

No one has been arrested for his death and his killer is still out there.

"We need answers, we need to find this person, they need to be punished," said Macaluso.

Investigators say earlier that evening he was last seen backstage at the Riff Raff concert at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

It was his first time visiting Cleveland and he only wanted to have a good time before heading back down to Florida for duty. She's devastated his night ended in tragedy.

"It just makes me crazy to think what was going on in his mind the last hour of his life and just how nobody could stop it," she said. "They're gonna do it again if someone doesn't get them."

Since then, she's been plastering social media with his photos and his story. She's hoping someone will come forward with a tip.

"I don't know how they can live with themselves. If they've seen anything that's going on, however you can live with yourself is beyond me," she said.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for Josh's murder.

"Surely not gonna bring him back but it would be some kind of justice for him," she said. Call 216-252-7463 to leave anonymous tips.

You can also reach Detective Kevin Fischbach at 216-623-6214 or email at kfischbach@city.cleveland.oh.us

