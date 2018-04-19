Cold, then warm, then cold again weather causing allergy problems

It gets hot, and then it gets cold; that's what makes people's asthma and allergies get exacerbated. More people are complaining about a common "spring sickness."

You hear the coughing and sneezing pretty much everywhere you go.

There are some things you can do now to prevent your allergies from getting worse later.

Here is some spring sickness prevention advice.

Cold and flu season is not even over yet and here comes allergy season causing all kinds of problems already.

Dr. Mark Aronica is a staff allergist at the Cleveland Clinic.

"Upper airway symptoms, nose, eyes, sometimes itchy mouth, drippy nose, runny nose, usually clear, not discolored, eyes can be itchy and watery," says Dr. Aronica.

You get the picture. Allergies can make you sick and the cold-warm-cold cycle isn't helping.

Tree pollen are out right now. The levels vary based on the weather, so right now, pollen counts are pretty low because of the cold and precipitation.

But just a few days ago, when the weather was not so bad, the counts where on the high side again. As things get better this weekend, that pollen counts is likely to rise.

It won't be long before we start to cut our lawns. Here's what Dr. Aronica says allergy sufferers need to do.

"In general, we do recommend starting allergy medicines early even before pollen season. Usually a couple of weeks before pollen season which, in general, in around the end of March, spring break season."

Allergies affect about 20 percent of the population and they can get worse the older one gets. Over the counter medications can be helpful, but it's best to know your status.

"Certainly, seeing an allergist and getting skin tested can be helpful. As the allergy season goes on it takes less pollen to induce the same amount of symptoms so the longer you're exposed to something the less pollen it takes to cause similar symptoms if you start early you're going to be way ahead of the game," added Dr. Aronica.

Dr. Aronica says, believe it or not, most flowers don't produce pollen, but their aromatic bouquets can cause problems for those of us with sensitive noses.

No matter what's causing your noses and sinuses to go berserk, the doctor says start your medication now, so it's in your system before you need it.

