I-480 west reopens after hazmat crews clear chemical spill in Cleveland

After more than nine hours, all through lanes on I-480 westbound at the Ridge Road exit are now open after 300 gallons of aluminum chloride solution spilled across the road.

The incident was first reported before 7 p.m. Thursday, and cleared at approximately 4 a.m.

According to the fire department's Public Information Officer, Mike Norman, the truck carrying the hazardous chemical sprung a leak, allowing the solution to gush down a large stretch of the highway.

Firefighters on scene were ordered to put their oxygen masks on, and witnesses are reporting a pungent odor in the area.

Aluminum chloride, a mass-produced chemical, is an active ingredient in anti-perspirant.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have been notified.

ODOT released the following updated statement in the wake of the hazardous situation:

"All lanes of I-480 west are CLOSED at SR 176 due to an accident near the Pearl Rd. overpass that has resulted in a hazmat situation. Police are detouring all traffic off I-480 west at SR 176. In addition, the I-77 north and southbound ramps to I-480 west are CLOSED. One option to bypass the the closure is to use I-77 north to I-490 west to I-71 south to get back onto I-480 west."

Here are potential short-term risks associated with the noxious chemical, according to ScienceLab.com:

Potential Acute Health Effects --

Very hazardous in case of skin contact (irritant), of eye contact (irritant), of ingestion, . Hazardous in case of skin contact (corrosive), of eye contact (corrosive). Liquid or spray mist may produce tissue damage particularly on mucous membranes of eyes, mouth and respiratory tract. Skin contact may produce burns. Inhalation of the spray mist may produce severe irritation of respiratory tract, characterized by coughing, choking, or shortness of breath. Inflammation of the eye is characterized by redness, watering, and itching. Skin inflammation is characterized by itching, scaling, reddening, or, occasionally, blistering.

The Cleveland Fire Department said that no firefighters have been injured or required medical attention.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.