'It's balanced, it's tough...' says Browns head coach Hue Jackson of 2018 NFL schedule

The NFL just released the 2018 schedule, and it appears the Cleveland Browns will have their hands full.

Here was Browns' Head Coach Hue Jackson's reaction to the road ahead:

“I’m always excited about the release of our schedule,” Jackson said. “The release of your schedule is one of the final pieces to your planning for the season. I like our schedule. It’s balanced, it’s tough but that’s exactly what we expected. We play some really good quarterbacks to start the season and two playoff teams out the gate.”

Here's the rundown:

Sept. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 30 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. FOX

Oct. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Denver Broncos, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

