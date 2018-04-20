Northeast Ohio weather: Warming Up!

* Sunny and warmer Monday

* Rain moves after midnight Monday.

Sunday will be sunny and a few degrees warmer! Most should top out near 63. However, those along the lake shore-especially Sandusky, Lakewood and downtown Cleveland you'll only make it Into the low 50s since a lake breeze will once again keep you cooler. A north wind off of the lake will prevent any kind of significant warming. Monday will be a day to try to get outside...a few degrees warmer and sunshine. Clouds will thicken up Monday evening and we'll see some rain showers making their into town from the south. Tuesday is calling for scattered rain showers. Not a lot of rain with this system maybe 1/2" is possible.

* Sunny Sunday