Ohio attorney general rejects proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

Attorney General Mike DeWine rejected a petition Thursday proposing legalizing marijuana in the state of Ohio to anyone 21 years and older.

The proposed petition states:

This amendment will add a new Section 24 to Article 1 of the Ohio Constitution to endow the Ridghts of persons in Ohio age 21 years and older to possess, produce, process, use, transport, sell, purchase, and share marijuana in Ohio

The attorney general's office said the petition, titled "Marijuana Rights and Regulations Amendment," was rejected for several reasons, including:

The summary language giving the General Assembly authority to regulate "marijuana commerce" does not accurately reflect the actual amendment language.

The summary omits references in the amendment that "Marijuana businesses shall be lawful only in those voting precincts in which the majority of the voters approved this section."

The summary omits references in the amendment that “The General Assembly shall within 240 days after the effective date enact and enable laws, rules, and regulations consistent with this section.”

“For these reasons, I am unable to certify the summary as a fair and truthful statement of the proposed amendment,” Attorney General DeWine stated, according to a press release from his office.

A bill legalizing medical marijuana in Ohio was passed in 2016, and goes into effect in Sept. 2018.

In order for a proposal to proceed through the legislative process, a petition must contain 1,000 signatures from registered Ohio voters. Then, an approved amendment must require signatures from 10 percent of the total votes cast for the office of the governor.

