Wake Up Cleveland pet adoption: 'October' needs a home and some puppy love!

If you're looking for a furry friend, we're introducing October the puppy to you!

The adorable puppy dog was brought in from the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Meet October! ?? Pit bull puppy with the most beautiful brown eyes. ???? You can find her at the #Cleveland APL in Tremont. pic.twitter.com/jdYYFYpODT — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) April 20, 2018

I’m in LOVE! ?? It was so hard to let little October leave the studio this morning. She’s up for adoption at the Cleveland APL. Tune in every Friday for our ‘Pet of the Week’ on @CLE43WUAB @JamieSullivanTV @SamRobertsWX pic.twitter.com/IxcOr7L8G8 — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) April 20, 2018

October comes from a home where the original owner was not able to care for her.

The Cleveland APL is holding an adoption event at the Brunswick PetValu on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you're interested in adopting October or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

