Wake Up Cleveland pet adoption: 'October' needs a home and some - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wake Up Cleveland pet adoption: 'October' needs a home and some puppy love!

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

If you're looking for a furry friend, we're introducing October the puppy to you!

The adorable puppy dog was brought in from the Cleveland Animal Protective League. 

October comes from a home where the original owner was not able to care for her. 

The Cleveland APL is holding an adoption event at the Brunswick PetValu on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you're interested in adopting October or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly