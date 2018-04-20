State troopers seize over $25,000 worth of heroin during Ottawa County traffic stop

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested two Michigan residents for possession of 142 grams of heroin stored in a vacuum-sealed package in Ottawa County.

According to the OSHP, troopers pulled over a rented 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with Texas registration on April 17 for a turn signal violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Ottawa County.

An alert from a drug-sniffing canine and prompted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Police found the heroin, valued at $25,276, and arrested 27-year-old Demarco M. Johnson and 23-year-old Demetrius Cassity, both of Detroit, Mich.

Both suspects have been charged with felonious possession and trafficking of heroin and incarcerated in the Ottawa County Jail.

