Police search for Cleveland home invasion suspect who entered while homeowner showered

Police are looking for a male suspect accused of burglary at a home on Cleveland's west side.

According to the Cleveland Police Department's Second District, the man entered the home in the 7700 block of Franklin Boulevard on April 13 after a female resident left to walk the dog while her husband showered in the second-floor bathroom.

When the woman returned, she noticed she was locked out of the house. Her husband let her in and they discovered that items were missing from their home.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect checking doors in the neighborhood, and then eventually leaving the victims' house the burglarized items.

If anybody has information regarding the burglary, contact Cleveland police.

