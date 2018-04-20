AWOLNATION and SZA will perform at InCuya Festival in Downtown Cleveland

Officials with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced AWOLNATION and SZA will be a part of The InCuya Festival.

The music festival will be held on Aug. 25 and 26 in downtown Cleveland on The Malls.

According to a news release, the festival will be a mix of national recording artists and local artists.

Here is a photo of the all the musicians who will be performing on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. A video of the press conference announcement can be found below the photo.

