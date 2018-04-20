AWOLNATION and SZA will perform at InCuya Festival in Downtown C - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

AWOLNATION and SZA will perform at InCuya Festival in Downtown Cleveland

Officials with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced AWOLNATION and SZA will be a part of The InCuya Festival.

The music festival will be held on Aug. 25 and 26 in downtown Cleveland on The Malls.

According to a news release, the festival will be a mix of national recording artists and local artists.

Here is a photo of the all the musicians who will be performing on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. A video of the press conference announcement can be found below the photo. 

