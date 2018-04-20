Hasbro recycling program turns old toys into new playgrounds

Hasbro, one of the largest toy makers in the world, is doing some good for the environment.

The company has launched a toy recycling program, transforming old Hasbro toys into material used to make items like playgrounds, park benches, flower pots.

If you have old toys you would like to donate, visit Hasbro.com to sign up and you'll receive a shipping label to turn your Hasbro toys in.

Popular Hasbro toys and games that are being accepted include Connect 4, GI Joe, My Little Pony, Nerf items, and Super Soakers. Click here for a complete list.

