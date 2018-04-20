2 men accused of body-slamming woman in Tremont robbery

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for two men accused of body-slamming a woman to the ground and stealing $107 from her in Tremont. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for two men accused of body-slamming a woman and stealing $107 from her in Tremont.

Police said around 1:30 p.m. on April 11 a woman was walking in the area of West 11th Street and Clark Avenue.

Investigators said two men exited a white Ford F-10 truck parked on the street and ran up to her from behind and body-slammed her to the ground.

The suspects went through her pockets and took $107, according to police.

If anyone has any information about the suspects you are asked to call 216-623-5218 or email Detective Janet Murphy at jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said a reward is available for anyone who has information about the suspects that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous and the hotline number is 216-252-7463.

