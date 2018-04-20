Here are the hottest tickets in Cleveland this weekend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Here are the hottest tickets in Cleveland this weekend

Jason Aldean will perform at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls this summer. (Source Varnell Enterprises) Jason Aldean will perform at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls this summer. (Source Varnell Enterprises)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cavaliers Watch Party-Friday and Sunday

The Cavs may not be in town but that doesn't mean you can't be at the Q with all of the wine and gold craziness!

It's always a great crowd watching the game on the "HUMONGOTRON" and the best news is it's the cheapest hot ticket in town. 

Tickets are just $5 and all of the proceeds are given to Say Yes to Education and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

World Series Rematch!-Tuesday and Wednesday

The Cubbies are coming back to Cleveland in what will be a rematch of the 2016 World Series.

The Indians only have a two-game series with Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday in the first interleague play of the season. 

Tickets range from $15 District tickets to $98 Infield Club Seats. 

Jason Aldean at Blossom-August 23

Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour doesn't light up Blossom for a few months but tickets went on sale today and are going quickly. 

Lawn seats are $38.75 plus fees and tickets inside the pavilion start at $83.50. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly