Here are the hottest tickets in Cleveland this weekend

Jason Aldean will perform at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls this summer. (Source Varnell Enterprises)

Cavaliers Watch Party-Friday and Sunday

The Cavs may not be in town but that doesn't mean you can't be at the Q with all of the wine and gold craziness!

It's always a great crowd watching the game on the "HUMONGOTRON" and the best news is it's the cheapest hot ticket in town.

Tickets are just $5 and all of the proceeds are given to Say Yes to Education and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

World Series Rematch!-Tuesday and Wednesday

The Cubbies are coming back to Cleveland in what will be a rematch of the 2016 World Series.

The Indians only have a two-game series with Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday in the first interleague play of the season.

Tickets range from $15 District tickets to $98 Infield Club Seats.

Jason Aldean at Blossom-August 23

Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour doesn't light up Blossom for a few months but tickets went on sale today and are going quickly.

Lawn seats are $38.75 plus fees and tickets inside the pavilion start at $83.50.

