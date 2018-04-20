Lakewood students want stricter gun laws, encourage everyone to register to vote

About 20 Lakewood students participated in a walkout on Friday, schools across the country had walkouts on April 20 on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

Students at the walkout said they want stricter gun laws.

During the walkout students encouraged everyone to register to vote and anyone who is eligible, to vote in the May primary.

Chants at the walkout included: "No justice, no peace" "This is what democracy looks like" "Time for a change"

At the walkout students wanted to remember those lost in the Columbine shooting despite state testing in Lakewood today.

Protesters also took time to leave voicemails for elected officials, particularly Senator Rob Portman, urging him to take action and questioning his acceptance of campaign contributions from the NRA.

