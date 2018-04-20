Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger found guilty

An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in Summit County was found guilty.

Brandon Franklin was found guilty of sexual battery. This is a felony of the 3rd degree.

Franklin's jury trial started Wednesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

Akron police say Franklin, 34, assaulted a female passenger after he dropped her off at her home in March 2017.

According to officials, the 22-year-old victim had been drinking with friends and was intoxicated. A friend called Uber to get her a ride.

The victim tells police she woke up in her bedroom and her Uber driver was sexually assaulting her. Police say Franklin fled the scene and was arrested later that day.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

