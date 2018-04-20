7 spring cleaning hacks using products you already have - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

7 spring cleaning hacks using products you already have

7 spring cleaning hacks using products you already have

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

It's time for spring cleaning, and Cleveland 19 News has some tried and true spring cleaning hacks that will save you time and money. 

RELATED: 4 easy things you can do right now to help organize your house better

  1. Slip a pillow case over each blade of a ceiling fan to dust. Slide it off and keep all the dust contained in the pillow case, not on the floor or in your eyes.
  2. Place a dryer sheet inside your vacuum bag to better attract pet hair.
  3. Combine one cup of white vinegar and one tablespoon of Dawn dish soap for an all purpose cleaner to cut through grease in the kitchen and soap scum in the bathroom.
  4. Use lemon essential oil as a stain remover on carpets, walls and doors, clothes, counter tops and wood surfaces.
  5. Use baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to make a paste and get grime off of your cupboards.
  6. Dip a Swiffer Wet Jet bottle in boiling water to loosen the cap and you can refill it with a homemade solution or green cleaning product.
  7. Use Cascade dishwasher solution to get stubborn soap scum and streaks off of glass shower doors.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly