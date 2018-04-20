More than just a marathon in Cleveland: 1 mile, 5K, 8K and Kids Run

The Cleveland Marathon is one month away but it's so much more than just the mega run on Sunday on May 20.

For those who can't handle the idea of running 26.2 miles on Sunday, there are shorter distances held again this year on Saturday.

"On Saturday we have an 8K, 5K, one -mile (new this year) and a kids fun run," Joan Freese who is the Director of Runner Services and Communications for the Cleveland Marathon.

The 8K and 5K races are at 8 a.m. and the new Mile Race will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The kids run on Saturday is all based around Public Square and comes with a message.

"We want people to experience Cleveland and get their whole family involved in fitness and wellness regardless of their abilities," Freese said.

Here is how they break down the distances by age for the kids run that will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday:

3 years old and under: 50 yards; 10:00 am

4 years old: 100 yards; 10:10 am

5 years old: 100 yards; 10:20 am

6 years old: 100 yards; 10:30 am

7 to 8 years old: 1/4 mile; 10:40 am

9 to 10 years old: 1/2 mile; 10:50 am

11 to 12 years old: 1/2 mile; 11:00 am

The 3 - 6-year-olds will be running in the grassy area IN Public Square.

The 7 -8-year-olds will be running ONCE around Public Square on the sidewalks.

The 9 - 12-year-olds will be running TWICE around Public Square on the side walks.

The 5K and 8K races on Saturday give runners the chance to run past some of downtown's iconic locations.

Starting at Public Square the route takes them to Browns First Energy Stadium, then past the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and back to Public Square.

Feeling really athletic?

Some runners just like to run and there are some who compete in races on both Saturday and Sunday.

In fact there's a special category for these runners called the Challenge Series.

There are three levels of this challenge runners can compete in:

8K and full marathon (Total Distance 31.2 miles)

8K and half marathon (Total Distance 18.1 miles)

5K and 10K (Total Distance 9.3 miles)

"Participants in the Challenge Series receive two shirts, a third medal upon completing both days as well as a Special challenge series gift," Freese said

You must register for the Challenge Series by May 1.

