U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murdering mom of 7 in Cleveland

The U.S. Marshals have arrested 62-year-old Lowell Harris, he was wanted in the murder of 57-year-old Holly Watkins.

Earlier this week police said Harris shot and killed Watkins at her home on the 12100 block of Emery Avenue off of West 130th Street in Cleveland.

Family members found Watkins dead on the bedroom floor of her Emery Avenue home Tuesday.

Police say Watkins had been shot in the neck.

Watkins leaves behind seven children.

Harris is charged with murder.

Investigators said Harris was arrested in Columbia Station.

