Bag with ability to block security sensors found in shoplifting arrest

During a shoplifting arrest Mentor Police found one of the suspects had a customized bag with the ability to block security sensors.

Police said 33-year-old Dominique Hunt and 31-year-old Niquetta Hunt were arrested for several offenses.

Both women are from Newburgh Heights.

Investigators said when an officer approached one of the suspects outside of a retail store they found she was in possession of a shopping bag customized with the ability to block security sensors.

Authorities said inside their vehicle was a large collection of clothes stolen from surrounding Mentor retail stores.

The suspects hit seven stores stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise in one day, according to police.

Dominique Hunt was charged with: felony receiving stolen property, felony possessing criminal tools, also had an outstanding warrant

Niquetta Hunt was charged with: felony receiving stolen property, felony possessing criminal tools, possession of marijuana, also had two outstanding warrants.

