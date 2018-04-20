Officers heartbroken after K9 dies

Police announced on Friday their K9 died Thursday evening, with his partner by his side.

K9 Arko worked at the Bedford Heights police department.

According to police, Arko had countless apprehensions to his credit.

His human partner was Sgt. Bob Majer.

Police officials say Sgt. Majer and Arko will be remembered as one one of the best K9 teams around.

