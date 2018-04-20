Map tracks school shootings around the country

There's something that happens when you plot out all of the school shootings in the past five years.

The independent, non-partisan group "Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund" has done just that and the red dots make the map look like a gun range target riddled with hole.

According to Everytown there has been 303 school shootings in the US since 2013.

See the interactive map from Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund HERE

It should be noted that number includes shootings that took place on school grounds but may not have had anything to do with students.

For example one of the red dots in Cleveland is for a drive by shooting in 2015 where a 22 year-old man was shot and killed on the property of Willow Elementary.

Another dot in Akron represents a shooting between two men in a University of Akron parking lot after an argument around midnight.

The site for Everytown does explain its method for which incidents are included:

"Consistent with expert advice and common sense, Everytown uses a straightforward, fair, and comprehensive definition for a school shooting: any time a firearm discharges a live round inside or into a school building or on or onto a school campus or grounds, as documented by the press and, when necessary, confirmed through further inquiries with law enforcement or school officials."

